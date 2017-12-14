A Christmas Gift to Remember

Warming hearts, heads, and hands

TIME TRAVEL: 225 Years on the Move

BEVIN ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: “Territorialism has got to end”

TREVOR PHILLIPS: Following Family Footsteps

Rand Paul assaulted while mowing lawn

Bevin on pension plan opponents: “Sowers of dissent, discord, & division”

QUARLES: The World needs Kentucky Agriculture

MATTHEW RILEY: Returning the favor, paying it forward

Farm to School Month

Area News

PEGGY GOODMAN: Former teacher has stories to tell
CMA Legislative Luncheon – Incentives key to future film success
MY KENTUCKY: Our Soldier of Misfortune

Area Sports

4-H Shooting Sports members win state
Hart County Lady Raiders are DISTRICT CHAMPIONS
Faulkner punches his ticket to the Big Dance
Falcons Basketball Boys 15th District Tournament opener
Colonels slay the Dragons

National Headlines

