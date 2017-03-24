Former Cave City Mayor Dead March 24, 2017 | 0 Comments Anderson Forest Products celebrates 50 years March 24, 2017 | 0 Comments Caverna Elementary 3rd Annual Leadership Day March 22, 2017 | 0 Comments Faulkner punches his ticket to the Big Dance March 16, 2017 | 0 Comments Is it time to reinvent IDEA? March 2, 2017 | 0 Comments Governor Bevin Joined Senator Whitney Westerfield to Unveil Broad Reentry Reforms to Keep Kentucky Safe February 15, 2017 | 0 Comments Save A Lot February 9, 2017 | 0 Comments Gov. Bevin Appoints J.B. Hines of Brownsville as District Court Judge February 1, 2017 | 0 Comments First ever White House Skype correspondence February 1, 2017 | 0 Comments Area News Precinct Location Moved March 24, 2017 Free Special Screening of “An Uncommon Grace” on March 24 & 25 March 22, 2017 Caverna Elementary 3rd Annual Leadership Day March 22, 2017 Video: President Donald Trump in Louisville March 21, 2017 Sam Terry Commentary: A Community Mourns March 8, 2017 1 2 Next » Area Sports Faulkner punches his ticket to the Big Dance March 16, 2017 Falcons Basketball Boys 15th District Tournament opener March 1, 2017 Colonels slay the Dragons March 1, 2017 National Headlines Business Highlights March 24, 2017 Cher drops out of TV movie on Flint water crisis March 24, 2017 WATCH: President Trump reacts to failed GOP health care bill March 24, 2017 The Latest: California air regulators keep fuel standards March 24, 2017 How the GOP health care bill failed without a vote March 24, 2017 Trump appears to take a page from ‘The Art of the Deal’ in health care negotiations March 24, 2017 A lost week for McIlroy at Match Play March 24, 2017 Micron, SeaWorld and HCA jump while GameStop plunges March 24, 2017 WATCH: President Trump comments on health care bill collapse March 24, 2017 Trump calls Democrats ‘losers’ after GOP health bill failure March 24, 2017 Like Us On Facebook Take Our Poll What Do You Think About Our New Website? Excellent Good Just OK Could Use Improvement View Results Loading ... The Barren County Progress The Butler County Banner Republican Hart County News-Herald The Herald-News The Citizen The Gimlet Edmonson News